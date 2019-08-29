Mercedes Moves CLA From Entry Level Pricing To Near Luxury

Before you proclaim Mercedes a ruined brand in the comments, it’s worth examining how and why the brand is repositioning the CLA. That $3,550 price increase helps separate the 2020 model year from the A-Class’ $33,795 MSRP. Currently, there’s only a few hundred bucks separating the two — which isn’t ideal when the whole point of both vehicles is to reel in first-time buyers.

The pair are also extremely similar in both form and function. Without badging, we imagine most people would have no clue which was which. However, the 2020 CLA has been sized up in almost every dimension to help distinguish itself. Roughly two inches longer and wider than its predecessor, the new 4-door “coupe” stretches to 184.6 inches with 72.0 inches of girth. Meanwhile, the A-Class Sedan is 179.1 inches long and 70.7 inches wide.