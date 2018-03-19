Mercedes New Subscription Program Allows Owners Switch Vehicles On A Whim

Mercedes-Benz is close to deciding when, where and how to launch a U.
S. pilot program for a flat-rate vehicle subscription service.
"We plan to have something ready within this year," said Britta Seeger, global head of sales for Mercedes-Benz, at the auto show here. "We are in the final conclusion" stage.
In Europe, Mercedes said this month it is teaming with Daimler Financial Services to launch the service — called Mercedes me Flexperience — as a pilot program at Germany's two largest Mercedes dealership groups.
