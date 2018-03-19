Mercedes New Subscription Program Allows Owners Switch Vehicles On A Whim

Agent009 submitted on 3/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:14 AM

0 user comments | Views : 610 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz is close to deciding when, where and how to launch a U.

S. pilot program for a flat-rate vehicle subscription service.

"We plan to have something ready within this year," said Britta Seeger, global head of sales for Mercedes-Benz, at the auto show here. "We are in the final conclusion" stage.

In Europe, Mercedes said this month it is teaming with Daimler Financial Services to launch the service — called Mercedes me Flexperience — as a pilot program at Germany's two largest Mercedes dealership groups.



Read Article


Mercedes New Subscription Program Allows Owners Switch Vehicles On A Whim

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]