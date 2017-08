This, the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door, will become the brand's most potent series production model when it goes on sale in September 2018.

Available in pure combustion engine or top-spec hybrid form, the future Porsche Panamera rival is predicted to have up to 800bhp, making it about 223bhp more potent than AMG GT R. Only the 1000bhp Project One will beat it for output, but that car will be a limited-run model.