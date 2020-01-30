Mercedes Ponders Exiting Formula 1 And Laying Off 10,000 Staff

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:33:07 AM

4 user comments | Views : 1,468 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A joint report from Autocar and RaceFans claims that the board of Daimler will meet in two weeks’ time to decide if the Mercedes team will exit Formula 1 after the 2020 season.

The bombshell report asserts that Daimler is under pressure to make significant cost savings having spent billions on its F1 programme since the factory team was revived to great success 10 years ago. It is claimed that the extravagance of participating in the highest form of motorsport jars with the company’s plans to lay off over 10,000 staff.



Read Article


Mercedes Ponders Exiting Formula 1 And Laying Off 10,000 Staff

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

cyberlancer

Does anyone even watch F1 anymore?

cyberlancer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 11:18:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Yup, MB not going anywhere soon.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 11:28:03 AM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A lot of people watch F1. Numbers are up YOY. With 1.9 Billion viewers, the sport does not depend on the USA for its existence.

For the third year in a row, Formula 1 has seen its audience figures grow across both TV and digital platforms compared to the previous season.

The total global TV cumulative audience stood at 1.922bn, the highest since 2012, which represents an increase of 9% compared to 2018. This is the third consecutive year of growth. In the top 20 markets (based in ranking of TV audience) it reached 1.781bn, with the same increment year-on-year.

As they were last year, the top five markets by cumulative audience are Brazil, Germany, Italy, UK and the Netherlands, all with audiences higher than 100m. Among the top 20 markets, meanwhile, there have been exceptional increases; in Poland (+256%) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region (+228%,) mostly driven respectively by new contract arrangements and Robert Kubica’s return to F1, and the new agreement signed in 2019 with MBC Group. Greece (+75%), the Netherlands (+56%), Italy (+29%) and Germany (+23%) were the countries with the highest increases, while the audience continues to grow in the United States (+7%) and in China (+5%).

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 12:19:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

USNA1999

Love F1, too bad that it's just like soccer in the US with very few fans.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2020 12:49:46 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]