Mercedes Ponders Exiting Formula 1 And Laying Off 10,000 Staff

A joint report from Autocar and RaceFans claims that the board of Daimler will meet in two weeks’ time to decide if the Mercedes team will exit Formula 1 after the 2020 season.

The bombshell report asserts that Daimler is under pressure to make significant cost savings having spent billions on its F1 programme since the factory team was revived to great success 10 years ago. It is claimed that the extravagance of participating in the highest form of motorsport jars with the company’s plans to lay off over 10,000 staff.