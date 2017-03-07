Mercedes Posts Best June EVER With A 1.8% Increase

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported best-ever June sales of 28,994 units, an increase of 1. 8%, closing out the second-quarter at 161,960 year-to-date. Mercedes-Benz Vans also reported best-ever June sales with 3,108 units and smart reported 226 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 32,328 vehicles for the month, up 1.1% from last year.

“June was a great month for both passenger cars and Vans,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We are in a good position for a strong second half of the year, particularly with exciting products that will fill the pipeline like the E-Class Coupe, E-Class Cabriolet, S-Class Sedan and new AMG models.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in June included the C-Class, GLE and E-Class (including the CLS) model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 7,116, followed by GLE sales of 4,824. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 4,316 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,711 units in June, with a total 17,030 sold year-to-date (up 55.6%).



Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 8,954 vehicles in June, a decrease of 7.2% when compared to the same month last year (9,646). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 60,193 vehicles, a decrease of 0.3% over 2016 (60,346).





