Mercedes Puts Aside The Detroit Auto Show In 2019 - Has Better Options

Mercedes-Benz confirmed it will have no formal presence at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in 2019, striking a blow to the event as more manufacturers save major vehicle introductions for tech conferences or their own special showcases.

Mercedes cited the "rising complexity" of the auto industry and the slew of products and services it’s developing for the decision to reassess its participation in the Detroit show. The German automaker said it will decide on participating in future auto shows and events case by case.



User Comments

carsnyc

Very pretentious

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 2:24:46 PM   

fiftysix

Perhaps Mercedes will make the Atlanta car show their reveal place. They moved their North American Headquarters to Atlanta, and the car show is next door to the new Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 3:51:57 PM   

cidflekken

There's still LA, NY, and Chicago to make debuts as those are the largest shows in the US. Not to mention all of the international shows, i.e., Paris, Geneva, Tokyo, etc

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 5:05:55 PM   

TomM

Add in the fact that the Detroit Auto SHow is overtly AMERICAN in its scope and has been virtually from the beginning.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 5:09:48 PM   

