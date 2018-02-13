Mercedes Puts Aside The Detroit Auto Show In 2019 - Has Better Options

Mercedes-Benz confirmed it will have no formal presence at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in 2019, striking a blow to the event as more manufacturers save major vehicle introductions for tech conferences or their own special showcases.

Mercedes cited the "rising complexity" of the auto industry and the slew of products and services it’s developing for the decision to reassess its participation in the Detroit show. The German automaker said it will decide on participating in future auto shows and events case by case.