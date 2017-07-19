Mercedes Reveals The X-Class Pickup - Could It Establish a New Market If It Came To The US?

Mercedes has revealed its much anticipated new premium pick-up, the X-Class.

The model is a five-seat, four-door crew cab pick-up with a separate chassis, four engine options, a choice of selectable or permanent four-wheel drive and six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission options. It goes on sale at the end of this year at prices starting from £34,500, inclusive of £5600 VAT.

The company claims that the X-Class can be used as both a rugged, off-road-capable pick-up, as well as a vehicle for urban families. Mercedes is aiming to meet the rising demand for pick-up trucks with the refinement and convenience features of a conventional car. Besides its robust construction and sophisticated suspension, the X-Class’s premium cabin, connectivity, extensive safety aids and scope for personalisation are all intended to extend its appeal beyond the traditional pick-up buyer looking for a workhorse, towards the leisure market.