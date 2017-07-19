Mercedes Reveals The X-Class Pickup - Could It Establish a New Market If It Came To The US?

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:47 AM

0 user comments | Views : 114 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes has revealed its much anticipated new premium pick-up, the X-Class.

 

The model is a five-seat, four-door crew cab pick-up with a separate chassis, four engine options, a choice of selectable or permanent four-wheel drive and six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission options. It goes on sale at the end of this year at prices starting from £34,500, inclusive of £5600 VAT.

The company claims that the X-Class can be used as both a rugged, off-road-capable pick-up, as well as a vehicle for urban families. Mercedes is aiming to meet the rising demand for pick-up trucks with the refinement and convenience features of a conventional car. Besides its robust construction and sophisticated suspension, the X-Class’s premium cabin, connectivity, extensive safety aids and scope for personalisation are all intended to extend its appeal beyond the traditional pick-up buyer looking for a workhorse, towards the leisure market.



Read Article


Mercedes Reveals The X-Class Pickup - Could It Establish a New Market If It Came To The US?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]