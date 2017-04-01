Mercedes Sales Dip 6.4% In December - Ending 2016 In The Red With A .0.8% Decrease

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz

USA

org/Place" itemscope="">(MBUSA) closed out 2016 with its highest annual volume in the U.S. market, topping 2015's best ever record. MBUSA today reported December sales of 37,057 vehicles. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported December sales with 3,860 units, and smart reported 1,186 units, bringing MBUSA's grand total to 37,057 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz retails totaled 340,237. Adding year-to-date-sales of 34,304 for Vans and 6,211 for smart, MBUSA posted a grand total of 380,752 units in December, increasing 0.1% from the previous year.

"MBUSA maintained a consistent pace throughout the year, which led us to our best sales result ever. In 2016, Mercedes-Benz was the best-selling luxury franchise in the U.S.," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "I want to thank Stuttgart, our dealers and everyone at MBUSA for helping us to have such an incredible year."