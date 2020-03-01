Mercedes Sales Dip In December 5.4% - Annual Sales Go Nowhere For 2019

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported December sales of 30,294 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded December sales of 4,985, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 35,279 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 316,094 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles and 41,635 Vans. This brings MBUSA’s total year-to-date sales to 357,729 units, surpassing last year’s volume by 1.0%.



“Strong demand, combined with increased availability for many of our newest Mercedes models including the A-Class, GLB, GLS and GLE propelled us to a successful result in 2019,” said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. “With more new models to come and an energetic and ambitious dealer network providing first class service, we very much look forward to the new year.” Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in December included the GLC, GLE and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,436 units followed by GLE with sales of 5,787. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,412 units. December sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,077 units with 33,586 vehicles sold year-to-date (+16.1%). Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,486 vehicles in December. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 133,969 vehicles, an increase of 4.0% from the previous year.







