Mercedes Sales Falter 4.9% In March

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported March sales of 27,004 Mercedes- Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported March sales of 3,533 units and smart reported 90 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,627 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 71,171, adding 7,476 units for Vans and 231 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 78,878.

"While demand for our SUV lineup and new A-Class remains strong, we're still in the ramp-up phase of our launch," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We expect to further fuel momentum with the upcoming launches of our highly anticipated new models in the months ahead."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in March included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,282, followed by C-Class sales of 5,514. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,712 units sold.

March sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,435 units (+27.4%) with 9,684 vehicles sold year-to-date (+27.1%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,560 vehicles in March, an increase of 0.1% when compared to the same month last year (10,554). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 30,365 vehicles, an increase of 2.1% from the previous year (29,741).