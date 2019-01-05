Mercedes Sales Follow Audi To The Bottom With a 15.7% Freefall In April

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported April sales of 22,949 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported April sales of 2,682 units and smart reported 85, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 25,716 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 94,120, adding 10,158 units for Vans and 316 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 104,594.



“Sales in April were again impacted by model changes and availability constraints of our high-volume SUV and compact model lines,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect increased vehicle availability in the coming months.”



Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in April included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC lead totals with 5,378 vehicles followed by C-Class sales of 4,054. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,372.



April sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,796 units (+3.3%) with 12,480 vehicles sold year-to-date (+20.9%).



Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,311 vehicles in April, an increase of 10.9% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 40,676 vehicles, an increase of 4.2% from the previous year.









