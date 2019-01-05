Mercedes Sales Follow Audi To The Bottom With a 15.7% Freefall In April

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported April sales of 22,949 Mercedes-Benz models.

Mercedes-Benz Vans reported April sales of 2,682 units and smart reported 85, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 25,716 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 94,120, adding 10,158 units for Vans and 316 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 104,594.

 “Sales in April were again impacted by model changes and availability constraints of our high-volume SUV and compact model lines,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect increased vehicle availability in the coming months.”

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in April included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC lead totals with 5,378 vehicles followed by C-Class sales of 4,054. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,372.

April sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,796 units (+3.3%) with 12,480 vehicles sold year-to-date (+20.9%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,311 vehicles in April, an increase of 10.9% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 40,676 vehicles, an increase of 4.2% from the previous year.





GermanNut

Mercedes needs the new GLE to reach dealers as fast as possible. The E-Class still isn't gaining any traction and a surprisingly large fall for the S-Class. I would expect a moderate increase for Mercedes-Benz for the rest of the year with the new GLE and GLS reaching dealers.

GermanNut

Posted on 5/1/2019   

Car4life1

GLE/GLS being replaced with GLA on their heels.

S class already testing new model debuting next year.

E Class actually did well outselling the 5 series, the thing is SUV’s are it now and not going anywhere anytime soon

Benz is still the #1 selling luxury brand in the world, and currently only behind Bimmer by less than 4,000 units in the U.S. during replishment and refresh of SUV inventory

Car4life1

Posted on 5/1/2019   

oxavier

OMG, Elon has killed Mercedes sales too.

oxavier

Posted on 5/1/2019   

Car4life1

LMAO where? Last I checked mercedes had the best selling luxury sedans last month and compact luxury SUV, with their big boys being replaced, and remember Benz roots for Tesla, they helped save them from bankruptcy and still supplies parts for their cars, and upcoming vans...

Benz wants Tesla to sell, so those checks continue to clear hahaha

Car4life1

Posted on 5/1/2019   

