Mercedes Sales Jumps Ahead 8.7% In November

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported November sales of 33,721 Mercedes-Benz models, an 8. 7% increase over November 2018. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded November sales of 3,542, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 37,263 vehicles for the month, an increase of 13.3%. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 285,800 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles, up 0.7% over 2018, and 36,650 Vans. This brings MBUSA's total year-to-date sales to 322,450 units, surpassing last year's volume for the same period by 1.4%.

"November was a solid month for Mercedes-Benz thanks to the enthusiastic response to our refreshed SUV lineup," said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. "Along with the impetus from our model offensive, we moved ahead on a year-to-date basis and are looking to continue that momentum through the end of the year."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in November included the GLC, GLE and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 7,515 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 6,052. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 4,469 units.

November sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,651 units (+18.9%) with 30,509 vehicles sold year-to-date (+23.0%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 11,594 vehicles in November, an increase of 9.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 121,483 vehicles, an increase of 4.7% from the previous year.



