Mercedes Sales PLUMMET An Astounding 19.8% In August

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported August sales of 20,339 Mercedes-Benz models, a decrease of 19. 8% from August 2017. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever August sales of 3,745 units (up 4.6%) and smart reported 108 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 24,192 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles totaled 199,215, with an additional 23,575 units for Vans and 861 vehicles for smart, bringing the sales volume to 223,651, a decrease of 5.9% from last year. “While customer demand remains high, our inventory levels are impacted by delayed availability of many of our 2019 models,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We are currently replenishing the inventory of our popular 2019 CLA-, GLC-, E- and GLS-Class this month.” Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in August included the GLC, C-Class and GLE model lines. The GLC took the lead at 4,926, followed closely by C-Class sales of 4,071. The GLE rounded out the top three with 3,622 units sold. August sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance totaled 2,032 units, with 19,360 vehicles sold year-to-date. Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,678 vehicles in August, an increase of 25.5% when compared to the same month last year (10,105). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 85,295 vehicles, an increase of 8.0% over 2017 (78,952).







