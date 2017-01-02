Mercedes Sales Rise 3.5% In January - Outsells Lexus By Almost 10,000 Vehicles

MercedesBenz USA today reported record January sales of 25,527, topping last January's record volume of 24,664 units sold. Adding 2,049 units for Vans and 324 units for smart, MBUSA achieved its highest January to date with a grand total of 27,900 vehicles, up 3.5% from a year ago.



"This is the strong start we look for following a record year," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We will continue this momentum in 2017, as our product offensive continues with our flagship the new S-Class Sedan and new product offerings rounding out several model lines."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the C-Class, E-Class (including the CLS) and GLE model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 6,453, followed by the E-Class sales of 4,155. The GLE rounded out the top three with 3,970 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,596 units in January, up 36.3% from last year (1,904).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,496 vehicles in January, an increase of 5.7% when compared to the same month last year (9,934).

