Mercedes Sales Slip Slightly In January - Down 0.9% For Month

Mercedes-Benz USA today reported January sales of 25,307 units, compared to 25,527 vehicles sold during the same period last year. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever January sales with 2,191 units (up 6.9%) and smart reported 105 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 27,603 vehicles for the month.

“On the heels of our second year as the leading luxury brand, January highlights included strong results for the S-Class and GLC model lines,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect this momentum will continue by virtue of an outstanding product lineup, a dedicated team, a committed dealer network and a laser focus on the customer experience.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class (including the CLS) model lines. The GLC took the lead at 4,793, followed by C-Class sales of 4,419. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 4,099 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,454 units in January, compared to 2,596 vehicles sold last January.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,437 vehicles in January, compared to 10,496 vehicles sold during the same month last year.