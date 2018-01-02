Mercedes Sales Slip Slightly In January - Down 0.9% For Month

Mercedes-Benz USA today reported January sales of 25,307 units, compared to 25,527 vehicles sold during the same period last year.

Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever January sales with 2,191 units (up 6.9%) and smart reported 105 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 27,603 vehicles for the month.

 

“On the heels of our second year as the leading luxury brand, January highlights included strong results for the S-Class and GLC model lines,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect this momentum will continue by virtue of an outstanding product lineup, a dedicated team, a committed dealer network and a laser focus on the customer experience.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class (including the CLS) model lines. The GLC took the lead at 4,793, followed by C-Class sales of 4,419. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 4,099 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,454 units in January, compared to 2,596 vehicles sold last January.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,437 vehicles in January, compared to 10,496 vehicles sold during the same month last year.




User Comments

ilovecar2015

E is picking up, looks like it's taking sales from C.



Posted on 2/1/2018 2:58:59 PM   

TomM

I don't think so. A lot of C class customers cannot afford that difference price.
What has happened is that BMW and Audi (ANd Cadillac) are literally giving away free money to purchase in this segment - that is no longer growing - but shrinking to SUVs. WHen Mercedes brought out the CLA - they increased the price of their c-class -and it is simply not worth the extra money over the others in the class (I am talking about actual sale price - not sticker).

When compared at sales price - you can now buy a larger Cadillac CTS - for less money than a C-class.



Posted on 2/1/2018 4:56:38 PM   

cidflekken

Actually, looks like C-Class sedan drivers are migrating to the GLC, which is to be expected in this day and age. It's too bad Mercedes didn't jump on the bandwagon and create a direct competitor to the A5 Sportback and 4GC, as those models are selling very well. Buyers seem to love the practicality of the hatchback. I've said it before, Mercedes needs to market the heck out of the GLC Coupe....or maybe the sales numbers of the GLC Coupe are already reflecting that interest from buyers.



Posted on 2/1/2018 5:38:30 PM   

