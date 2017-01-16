Mercedes Say X-Class Truck Simply Isn't Large Enough To Be Sold In US Market

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:21:53 PM

1 user comments | Views : 664 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sometimes we don't understand the choices that car companies make when deciding whether to sell a model in the US.

There are many models that we don't get in the US, particularly from the wagon and small pickup truck sectors, and now Mercedes-Benz has another model that won't come stateside. Even though Mercedes will sell its new X-Class pickup truck in Canada, it won't sell it in the pickup truck-obsessed US market. In an interview with Autoblog, Mercedes tried to claim that its X-Class just wasn't big enough to be a success in America.



Read Article


Mercedes Say X-Class Truck Simply Isn't Large Enough To Be Sold In US Market

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

More likely, it's probably too crude to be taken seriously as a Mercedes in this market.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2017 12:51:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]