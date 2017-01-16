Mercedes Say X-Class Truck Simply Isn't Large Enough To Be Sold In US Market

Sometimes we don't understand the choices that car companies make when deciding whether to sell a model in the US. There are many models that we don't get in the US, particularly from the wagon and small pickup truck sectors, and now Mercedes-Benz has another model that won't come stateside. Even though Mercedes will sell its new X-Class pickup truck in Canada, it won't sell it in the pickup truck-obsessed US market. In an interview with Autoblog, Mercedes tried to claim that its X-Class just wasn't big enough to be a success in America.