Mercedes Shocks The World With Plans To Build New Maybach Ultra Luxury SUV In US

In a stunning new chapter of Mercedes-Benz's expansion in North America, the automaker plans to build an ultraluxe Maybach model exclusively at its plant in Alabama, where the rarefied sedan nameplate will be applied to an SUV.

The new Maybach, based on the all-new third-generation GLS platform, would be the most expensive passenger vehicle made in America. The model is expected to be priced at about $200,000, sources said.

The unibody Mercedes-Maybach GLS would be powered by a 560-plus hp V-8 engine and likely debut in China this year and go on sale early next year.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Instead of a safe SUV design they have doubled down on the high riding car concept that Aston Martin ditched. The trunk at the rear of the vehicle looks odd. I hope it pans out for them.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2019 9:42:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

High value car built in low cost market/plant in country where majority of sales will be made equals big profits and this shocks the world. Really!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2019 9:59:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

dlin

Easy, it'll be all robotics and no labor

US should start exporting rednecks to Mexico so we can sell trucks there

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2019 10:35:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

