Mercedes Slips By With A 1.0% Increase In February Sales

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported best-ever February sales of 24,760 units, increasing 1.

0% from the 24,522 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Mercedes- Benz Vans also reported best-ever February sales with 3,028 units (up 20.5%) and smart reported 106 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 27,894 vehicles for the month, up 1.9% from the same month last year. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 50,067, adding 5,219 units for Vans and 211 vehicles for smart, MBUSA's year-to-date sales volume totaled 55,497 (up 0.4%).

"We're off to a solid start to what will be another successful year," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "Growing demand for the S-Class and GLC model lines helped us set a new record for February, and we look forward to a strong close to the first quarter."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in February included the GLC, E-Class (including the CLS) and C-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 5,403, followed by E-Class sales of 4,312. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,947 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,469 units in February, with a total of 4,923 units sold year-to-date.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,750 vehicles in February, compared to 10,075 vehicles sold during the same month last year.




Car4life1

Wow the GLC is officially the most important vehicle in Benz's stable, but what keeps them at the top is remaining competitive from top to bottom, if they aren't the best selling in a class they aren't too far off.

Keeping an eye on the new C Class update as old phases out.

Car4life1

Posted on 3/1/2018 4:08:29 PM   

cidflekken

C-Class seems to be losing out to the SUV trend, with sales migrating to the GLC. Not a bad thing since it's still a sale for the brand. Benz should have jumped into the 4-door hatchback milieu as the A5 Sportback and 4GC are proving formidable in their own right. Or, Benz needs to get the C-Class estate to these shores.

cidflekken

Posted on 3/1/2018 4:58:18 PM   

TheSteve

"Mercedes slips" with a 1% decline, but "FCA holds on" with a 1% decline.

I guess FCA's 1% decline was a more positive one than Mercedes' :-/

TheSteve

Posted on 3/1/2018 5:00:42 PM   

cidflekken

The headline said that Mercedes "slips by", not "slips". And it was a 1% increase, not decrease for Mercedes.

cidflekken

Posted on 3/1/2018 5:04:15 PM   

