Mercedes Slips By With A 1.0% Increase In February Sales

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported best-ever February sales of 24,760 units, increasing 1. 0% from the 24,522 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Mercedes- Benz Vans also reported best-ever February sales with 3,028 units (up 20.5%) and smart reported 106 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 27,894 vehicles for the month, up 1.9% from the same month last year. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 50,067, adding 5,219 units for Vans and 211 vehicles for smart, MBUSA's year-to-date sales volume totaled 55,497 (up 0.4%).

"We're off to a solid start to what will be another successful year," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "Growing demand for the S-Class and GLC model lines helped us set a new record for February, and we look forward to a strong close to the first quarter."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in February included the GLC, E-Class (including the CLS) and C-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 5,403, followed by E-Class sales of 4,312. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,947 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,469 units in February, with a total of 4,923 units sold year-to-date.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,750 vehicles in February, compared to 10,075 vehicles sold during the same month last year.



