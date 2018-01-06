Mercedes Spins The Positive After A 0.3% Increase In May Sales

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported May sales of 26,976 units, an increase of 0. 3% from the 26,893 vehicles sold during the same time period last year. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever May sales of 3,101 units (up 1.1%) and smart reported 110 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,187 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 132,657, adding 14,102 units for Vans and 524 vehicles for smart, MBUSA’s year-to-date sales volume totaled 147,283. “May sales indicate summer sales are off to a solid start” “May sales indicate summer sales are off to a solid start,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “With the arrival of more new models later this year, we’re ideally positioned to take advantage of the strengthening market.” Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in May included the GLC, C-Class and GLE model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,424, followed by C-Class sales of 5,419. The GLE rounded out the top three with 3,657 units sold. Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,628 units in May, with a total of 12,954 units sold year-to-date. Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,036 vehicles in May, an increase of 10.6% compared to 10,887 vehicles sold during the same month last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 51,071 vehicles, a decrease of 0.3% over 2017 (51,239).



