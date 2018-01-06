Mercedes Spins The Positive After A 0.3% Increase In May Sales

Agent009 submitted on 6/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:45:44 PM

8 user comments | Views : 2,860 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported May sales of 26,976 units, an increase of 0.

3% from the 26,893 vehicles sold during the same time period last year. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever May sales of 3,101 units (up 1.1%) and smart reported 110 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,187 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 132,657, adding 14,102 units for Vans and 524 vehicles for smart, MBUSA’s year-to-date sales volume totaled 147,283.

“May sales indicate summer sales are off to a solid start”

“May sales indicate summer sales are off to a solid start,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “With the arrival of more new models later this year, we’re ideally positioned to take advantage of the strengthening market.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in May included the GLC, C-Class and GLE model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,424, followed by C-Class sales of 5,419. The GLE rounded out the top three with 3,657 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,628 units in May, with a total of 12,954 units sold year-to-date.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,036 vehicles in May, an increase of 10.6% compared to 10,887 vehicles sold during the same month last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 51,071 vehicles, a decrease of 0.3% over 2017 (51,239).




Mercedes Spins The Positive After A 0.3% Increase In May Sales

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

ilovecar2015

Will the new A-Class hurts C-Class? GLC is unstoppable in its segment.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 2:00:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

The fact that the GLE & GLS are still competitive despite being the oldest in their segments is impressive

I dont think Mercedes ever saw the day coming that their bread and butter C & E sedans would be outsold handily by a Cute-Ute... Or maybe they did hence the drastic redesign from the outgoing GLK

The S Class is bored at this point and has no one to play with at the top, but I'm excited for what the next generation would bring design wise

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 2:16:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

ilovecar2015

Well, the consumers in this particular segment (CUV/SUV) doesn't know better. They just want comfort, high seating position, leg room, head room, cargo, and brand name. That goes to all manufactures, not just MB.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 2:19:38 PM | | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

That's where you are wrong, its more than consumers from the CUV/SUV segment,families that once were in the midsize/full size sedan segment are now fleeing that segment in favor of more practical SUV's, hence the growth of the CUV/SUV segmenet and shrinkage of the Sedan segment

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 2:24:41 PM | | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Benz knew the crossover segment was the one to focus on. Otherwise, they wouldn't have 7 different offering, each with 2-4 different trim/performance package levels. Also why their focus on their first major EQ car is a crossover. It most definitely contributed to the GLC's design vs.the GLK's, as you say. Benz needed to make it more palatable for a wider audience, not much different from the Q5, which is what has made the Q5 such a resounding success for Audi. Now, this year, the GLC is killing the segment. And I think the reason for this is that Mercedes has made it clear that they are a brand of prestige and luxury first, performance second. They are creating and designing the best interiors in the business. But not only are the gorgeous designs, they are daring and they are thinking outside of the box. You can argue that all day long, but it's hard to deny this fact. Clearly, buyers in the US and globally are eating it up. Just imagine when the new A-Class is official and the interior of that car just blows the segment completely away.

Regarding sedans, they're not dead yet. And Mercedes knows this also which is why they continue to create distinctive designs from previous generations, both inside and out. Granted, the 3 biggies in the lineup look like Tall, Grande, and Venti sizes of the same car, but hate to tell ya, rich folks in their S-Classes don't care if you confuse their car for a C-Class - they care more about telling people they drive an S-Class. And C-Class drivers are quite okay with you thinking their driving an E- or S-Class. There is a whole global market outside the US that still loves sedans, let's all remember that.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 2:14:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Also, if there is one place I truly believe Mercedes overlooked, was the popularity of the entry-level hatchback segment. The success of the A5/S5 Sportback and the 4 Series Gran Coupe simply can't be overlooked. Each is probably selling 1500 units per month. I think this is the first month the combined A4/S4/A5/S5 numbers are more than the C-Class sales numbers. The C- numbers have the sedan, coupe, and convertible in one number. Instead of having an A-sedan and CLA, Mercedes should have morphed the CLA into a fastback hatchback to undercut the models from Audi and BMW and I have no doubt it would have crushed the sales numbers.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 2:18:21 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

How is 1500 units a month at an attainable price point evidence of good sales? That horrible volume.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 2:43:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

Dexter1

The reason MB maintains great sales is simple: all the cars and all the SUVs look exactly the same. All cut from the same sausage. The buyer simply picks a price, size and color and they're done. Bam. Easy. If you got the budget, you got the Benz! No decisions needed.

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 2:21:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]