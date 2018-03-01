Mercedes' Strong Finish In 2017 Fails To Bring It Even For The Year

“We are proud to build upon the strong momentum we established as the luxury leader,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “MBUSA’s success stems from our incredible product lineup, the best dealers in the industry and a laser focus on customer experience.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in December included the C-Class, GLC and GLE model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 6,500, followed by GLC sales of 6,152. The GLE rounded out the top three with 5,823 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 3,788 units in December, with a total 33,904 sold year-to-date (up 45.8%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,660 vehicles in December, a decrease of 12.0% when compared to the same month last year (10,981). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 112,670 vehicles, a decrease of 8.6% over 2016 (123,328).