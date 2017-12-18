Mercedes Thinks They Have The Key To The Entry Level American Buyer With An All New A-Class

When you desperately want a status-defining automobile from Mercedes-Benz, but haven’t budgeted for it, you have a few of options. You could purchase either the GLA or CLA250 for around $33,000 — or take the nontraditional route, save yourself a bundle, and buy a Metris van. But, since the CLA is technically a “four-door coupe,” there’s nothing out there for sedan shoppers who can’t afford the pricier C-Class.

Benz is planning on changing that by bringing the updated A-Class to the United States next fall, thereby making it the brand’s new entry-level model for the region.

“We truly believe that now with the body style we have the right answer for the market,” Britta Seeger, the brand’s global sales chief, told Automotive News in a recent interview. “It’s a very attractive car for younger people,” she explained. “But not only for younger people — it can have a broad audience because it’s a nice entrance into the Mercedes-Benz family.”