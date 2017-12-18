Mercedes Thinks They Have The Key To The Entry Level American Buyer With An All New A-Class

When you desperately want a status-defining automobile from Mercedes-Benz, but haven’t budgeted for it, you have a few of options.

You could purchase either the GLA or CLA250 for around $33,000 — or take the nontraditional route, save yourself a bundle, and buy a Metris van. But, since the CLA is technically a “four-door coupe,” there’s nothing out there for sedan shoppers who can’t afford the pricier C-Class.

Benz is planning on changing that by bringing the updated A-Class to the United States next fall, thereby making it the brand’s new entry-level model for the region. 

“We truly believe that now with the body style we have the right answer for the market,” Britta Seeger, the brand’s global sales chief, told Automotive News in a recent interview. “It’s a very attractive car for younger people,” she explained. “But not only for younger people — it can have a broad audience because it’s a nice entrance into the Mercedes-Benz family.”



Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009


User Comments

cidflekken

So, Mercedes is saying:
- Audi was right(er) in how they brought the A3 sedan here
- We made a mistake to introduce the space-constrained CLA

cidflekken

Posted on 12/18/2017 1:46:55 PM   

Car4life1

I dunno, I think Benz had the right idea which is why C Class sales have not taken a hit from its own stable mate. Unfortunately the A4 suffered because of the A3's practicality.

This new sedan may have the same effect. Benz was smart to upsell prospective CLA buyers up to the C Class if they wanted for more space, similar to what they do with the GLE vs GLS lines. Now if a cla buyer wants more space, instead of going for the C Class, they can go for the A sedan...

Car4life1

Posted on 12/18/2017 2:11:42 PM   

ilovecar2015

A3 and A4 are too close, CLA and C are day and night difference.

ilovecar2015

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:15:27 PM   

cidflekken

I agree that Mercedes' strategy with the CLA was the right one. But clearly Mercedes is not saying the same since they are moving forward with a true sedan. Their challenge will be to ensure a clear distinction between the A and C to not impact sales of the C. The A3 and A4 are way too similar in interior dimensions, save headroom (rear legroom is only separated by a half an inch). Mercedes needs to keep a clear distance between the two models and I'm sure they will.

cidflekken

Posted on 12/19/2017 1:08:04 AM   

fiftysix

Sorry, re-badged NISSAN is not my idea of a Mercedes.

fiftysix

Posted on 12/18/2017 4:26:09 PM   

MDarringer

It's a rebadged Renault Clio just as the CLA is.

MDarringer

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:54:11 PM   

wilfred

So this new CLA may actually have decent rear headroom, great! Now they can make a CLA coupe with 2 doors only so media & consumers won’t criticize it as a sedan not having enough headroom.

wilfred

Posted on 12/18/2017 8:38:01 PM   

TheSteve

Mercedes better do a good job with their "updated" A-Class, as the current A180 was universally lambasted as being uninspiring, and undeserving of the 3-Point Star logo.

TheSteve

Posted on 12/19/2017 12:35:25 AM   

llaroo

put the gear shift back on the console !

llaroo

Posted on 12/19/2017 10:05:21 AM   

