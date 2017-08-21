Mercedes To Bring All Electric SUV To Frankfurt Next Month

Mercedes-Benz is about to expand its lineup of all-electric vehicles under its new ‘EQ’ brand with an all-electric compact car to be unveiled at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) next month.



The German automaker confirmed the news today in a press release with the list of new vehicles to debut at the trade show.



Out of the ~100 vehicles that they are bringing to Frankfurt (yes, they are going all out), a few of them will have their world debut at the event.



They are bringing the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, a hypercar concept, and a new electric smart car concept.





