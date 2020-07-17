Mercedes To Cease Sedan Production In US And Mexico

Daimler has revealed it will stop production of Mercedes-Benz sedans in the United States and Mexico as it looks to cut costs and streamline production.

The German automaker made the announcement when revealing that it is shaping up to post an operating loss of €1.68 billion ($1.91 billion) in the second quarter. In addition, it has been revealed that a decline in demand triggered by dealership closures and lockdowns have seen Daimler report a second-quarter loss of €708 million ($806 million), before interest and taxes.