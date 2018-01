The Mercedes-Benz GLB will be available with three powertrain options when launched in 2019 as a rugged small SUV to sit beneath the G-Class, and more road-biased SUVs in the brand's lineup.



Recent trademark filings suggest that 200, 220 and 250-badged variants of the GLB will be available, with engines shared with the smaller Mercedes-Benz offerings like the A-Class and CLA.





