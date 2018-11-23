Mercedes Unseats Porsche For Fastest SUV Around Nürburgring

Stop us if this sounds familiar: a German automaker (based in Stuttgart, no less) brings one of its most powerful vehicles to the Nürburgring and sets a new lap record.
Seems like we've heard this before, but this time it's Mercedes, not Porsche, that's claimed the crown.

Not the outright lap record, or even the record for the fastest production car, but for the fastest production SUV ever to round the Nordschleife. And that honor now belongs to the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, which managed the long and winding journey in 7 minutes and 49.369 seconds.



Agent009

MDarringer

Yawn...That's like saying that Becky unseats Tammy as the most willing to please fat chick.

MDarringer

Posted on 11/23/2018 12:58:09 PM   

skytop

Great. Now there is a competition of 4 wheel shoe boxes for maximum speed.

skytop

Posted on 11/23/2018 1:17:54 PM   

