Mercedes X-Class Gets A Longer Bed - Is The Time Ripe For US Entry?

Last year, Mercedes-Benz made its first foray into the pickup sector, revealing the polarizing X-Class. Billed as the world’s first truly premium pickup, the X-Class is being sold in Europe but remains forbidden fruit in the US, despite America’s unrelenting love for pickup trucks. Not selling the X-Class in a country where pickups are incredibly popular may seem like a baffling business decision, but Mercedes believes the time simply isn’t right to introduce the unproven X-Class to the American market.



