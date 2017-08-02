Mercedes X-Class reservations open for anxious buyers

gaf42 submitted on 2/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:09:20 AM

0 user comments | Views : 430 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Should you change your mind, Mercedes says the reservation fee is entirely refundable, so you’ll get your money back.

The fancy Nissan Navara-based pickup truck hasn’t been revealed in production guise yet, but Mercedes says the company is enjoying a “phenomenally early demand” for its first-ever X-Class ahead of a U.K. launch scheduled for 2018.

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK’s Managing Director, Steve Bridge, says:

“Many customers we have spoken to have a strong desire to be amongst the first to own the new X-Class, which is incredible considering that it hasn’t been unveiled yet!

The premium workhorse was previewed several months ago by the Concept X-Class exhibited in two different flavors; a more luxurious version and a tougher-looking model with extra off-road prowess.

Read Article


Mercedes X-Class reservations open for anxious buyers

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]