Mercedes X-Class reservations open for anxious buyers

Should you change your mind, Mercedes says the reservation fee is entirely refundable, so you’ll get your money back. The fancy Nissan Navara-based pickup truck hasn’t been revealed in production guise yet, but Mercedes says the company is enjoying a “phenomenally early demand” for its first-ever X-Class ahead of a U.K. launch scheduled for 2018.



Mercedes-Benz Vans UK’s Managing Director, Steve Bridge, says:



“Many customers we have spoken to have a strong desire to be amongst the first to own the new X-Class, which is incredible considering that it hasn’t been unveiled yet!



The premium workhorse was previewed several months ago by the Concept X-Class exhibited in two different flavors; a more luxurious version and a tougher-looking model with extra off-road prowess.



