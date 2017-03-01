Mercedes approved for next-gen autonomous testing in Germany

Let the German autonomy wars begin. Just a few weeks after BMW had announced its plans to begin testing its self-driving cars on roads near Munich, Mercedes-Benz has reportedly been granted further approval for its self-driving program in Germany.



Coming off initial approval by German officials in 2011, the next-generation of Mercedes-Benz autonomous vehicles have been granted permission to test on public roads. With a new Daimler Autonomous Vehicle Operating System (or DAVOS) on all of its autonomous vehicles, feature like more advanced Lidar sensors and navigation systems have been equipped. Of course, the cars must be monitored by two specially trained "drivers" at all times.



