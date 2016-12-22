Mercedes gives S-Class Coupe black accents for Night Edition

Should you find the regular S-Class Coupe not special enough and at the same time you don’t want to bother with the configurator, Mercedes is proposing a Night Edition fitted with numerous dark accents.



These start on the outside where the radiator grille has a high-gloss black finish also noticeable on the 20-inch AMG wheels featuring a high-sheen rim flange. The side mirror caps along with the inserts in the side sill panels have received a similar treatment, while for extra sportiness the front and rear aprons wearing AMG’s signature come as standard.



Read Article