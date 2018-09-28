Mercedes or BMW USED To Be The Carrot...Witness Tesla's Mindshare Momentum Shift...

You won't find the traditional white picket fence in front of this three-level Orange County condo that offers sweeping rooftop views, but its $1. 39 million asking price does include the white Tesla Model 3 parked out front.

The electric car company's less expensive sports sedan that starts at about $50,200 has 5,000 miles on it. It's thrown in as a deal sweetener for the 2,362-square-foot home on the southwest side of Costa Mesa. There's a charging station in the two-car garage, nestled below a balcony.

The condo is at 2104 Two Harbors Circle, Costa Mesa, Ca.



More evidence that is making the traditional brands lose sleep...

