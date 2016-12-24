Merry Christmas! AutoSpies Says It's Time To EAT, DRINK And Be MERRY!

It's Christmas Eve and if we've heard correctly our friend Santa is out starting to make his deliveries.

As you may expect here at AutoSpies, we're pretty big fans of the special day.

That said, the entire AutoSpies family wanted to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas. It's a special time of the year to get together with your kin and share the love.

Although the Agents may not be a part of your family, we like to think you're a part of ours. We love all of our users and just want to thank you all for being fans. Without you, we wouldn't be here!

Merry Christmas, Spies!

Enjoy the pics below. These folks are beauties!










User Comments

MDarringer

Tomorrow will be a day of homemade Italian food excess, too much great red wine, and a party van ride home. It's how the wife's family rolls. When I was a kid it was McDonalds (1) if there was money and (2) we could get it and get there before it closed. Bizarre times.

GermanNut

Looks like you married well and/or bettered your financial situation, Matt. The pictures of the Porsches with Christmas Trees on their roofs are great and remind me of something I saw down in Florida last weekend!

A white Lamborghini Aventador with a giant teddy bear on the roof and the words "#nopantyzone" on the bottom right indent in the bumper! It was hilarious and a picture magnet!

MDarringer

@GermanNut I was fortunate to have a lot fall into place in my life. I did well in school to avoid being beaten at home and graduated high school with a 4.4 GPA due to AP classes. When I was in my early teens, I stumbled across the paths of three older, wealthy car nuts who took a liking to me because I was a walking encyclopedia on cars and was not opposed to washing a detailing cars 24-7. I was part surrogate kid, part protege. I very quickly learned their car businesses and wound up being sucked into running/managing some of them after college even though my degrees couldn't be farther from business/cars. As for my wife, we went to school together. She lived on the rich side of the tracks in the same school attendance area. I was the rough-edged bad boy headed in the right direction. He brothers liked me so I was always over at her house growing up. I am extremely fortunate and I know it. I most decidedly do not take what I have now for granted.

MBguy

"Homemade Italian food excess."

Gawd, that sounds good!

MDarringer

Nonni and Grand Nonni make it and my wife is the sous chef. I pour the wine--I do martinis--and provide the eye candy. Grand Nonni pretends she has the hots for me and says leering things to me in Italian. I reply in Spanish. She usually gropes me, but it's all in good fun. She's 78 and still wants to be in the game LOL.

