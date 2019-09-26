Michigan Economy Willfully Being Sacrificed By Both GM And UAW As Strike Continues

Agent009 submitted on 9/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:44:12 PM

0 user comments | Views : 472 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The United Auto Workers strike at General Motors Co.

is starting to take a toll on businesses throughout Michigan, creating a growing threat to the state’s already-slowing economy.

Michigan’s economy faces the greatest exposure from a prolonged strike, because it has about 15 GM manufacturing facilities employing tens of thousands of workers, more than any other state. Lost earnings to workers will result in lower sales-tax and income-tax revenues for the state, and some local businesses near idled GM plants are already reporting lost sales.

Read Article


Michigan Economy Willfully Being Sacrificed By Both GM And UAW As Strike Continues

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]