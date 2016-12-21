Michigan Says Tesla Never "Asked Permission" To Sell Cars That's Why They Can't

Tesla’s battle to sell its vehicles and serve its existing customers directly in Michigan took an absurd turn last week. Tesla has been trying to open a store and service center in Michigan for the better part of the last 3 years, but it hasn’t been able to get around state laws, which is why it sued the state earlier this year. Responding to the lawsuit last week, the state claimed that Tesla hasn’t tried to sell its cars directly in the state – something illegal under state law in Michigan and the reason why the company is suing the state.



