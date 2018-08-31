Mid-Engined Corvette Production To Begin September 2019

The first production units of the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette could start rolling out of the Bowtie's Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory as soon as September 2019.

Industry analyst Auto Forecast Solutions tells Autoline that C7 production would end in August 2019 and the plant would then switch over to the new model the following month.

This rumor doesn't line up well with the previous speculation about mid-engined Corvette production, though. Earlier reports indicated that Chevy had updated the factory so that it was able to assemble both the existing 'Vette and the next-gen model on the same production line. By doing this, the company can continue to fill the demand for the existing, presumably less expensive model and the future one.

