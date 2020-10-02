Military Vehicles Sit On The Sidelines Waiting For "Factory Authorized Maintenance Technicians"

Imagine that you’re stationed at an outpost deep in a conflict zone.

Your MRAP’s alternator is busted and you’ve got a spare, but your mechanic tells you that she’ll void the warranty if you let her replace it. It’s either tow the whole thing out or let it sit there wasting space. That’s what American soldiers are up against these days.

This is the same right-to-repair issue that’s affecting farmers, iPhone tinkerers, and even regular old wrenchers across the country, but now it’s making it nearly impossible for our armed forces to do their jobs, and it’s likely the Pentagon’s fault too.



MDarringer

A call from Trump would end this bullshit.

Posted on 2/10/2020 9:59:58 AM

Posted on 2/10/2020 9:59:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This BS is all part of the corruption in the USA as it relates to military suppliers and govt spending. Look up the Iraq war and see oil tankers abandoned and reordered for the sake of a new wheel that "can't" be sourced. The waste is unbelievable. And it can all be traced back to well connected GOP donors who own these companies. All the corporate money has to be removed from politics and just leave it to people to donate $1,550 a year (max) to a party or campaign.

Posted on 2/10/2020 10:19:48 AM

Posted on 2/10/2020 10:19:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

#TDS
#TookTheBait

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:10:10 PM

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:10:10 PM | | Votes: -2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD- Nope. This would have been my post had I got there first. The is a story that has been repeated for decades. The US Military Industrial Complex and its hold on the Federal Govt purse needs to be dealt with. The sooner the better.

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:41:41 PM

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:41:41 PM | | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Nice try. You took the bait.

Posted on 2/10/2020 1:00:56 PM

Posted on 2/10/2020 1:00:56 PM | | Votes: -1   

malba2367

There are multiple parts to this that show the stupidity of government contracts. First, for what the pentagon spends, they should demand that the warranty will not be voided for repairs conducted correctly where it would not be feasible to transport the vehicle to a manufacturers agent for repair. Second, how would the manufacturer ever know if the vehicle was fixed in the field with the proper spare parts.

Posted on 2/10/2020 11:55:32 AM

Posted on 2/10/2020 11:55:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

countguy

The government is currently a dumpster fire, so this is not surprising.

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:34:54 PM

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:34:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Only an Alt-Left, communist-fascist-socialist (AKA Democrat) could see record unemployment, enhanced prosperity, and greater security from terrorism as a dumpster fire.

Face it Pelosi fucked the Democrats out of a win in November. She's your girl.

Posted on 2/10/2020 1:03:31 PM

Posted on 2/10/2020 1:03:31 PM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Truth vs Trump fiction.

The current US economy is doing great. But it is not doing better than the last 35 months of the Obama 2nd term. The best growth quarter then was 2.9%. The best for Trump was 2.9%. IE The same. And Obama did not throw gas on the economy in terms of a $1T tax cut nobody needed. Don't believe me, go look it up.

Posted on 2/10/2020 7:44:20 PM

Posted on 2/10/2020 7:44:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

