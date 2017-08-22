Millennials Finally Start Acting Like Traditional Buyers - Move To Big SUVs

Millennials are finally starting their own baby boom and heading for the suburbs in big SUVs, much like their parents did.

The generation of Americans aged about 18 to 34 have become the largest group of home buyers, and almost half live in the suburbs, according to Zillow Group data. As they shop for bigger homes to accommodate growing families, they're upsizing their vehicles to match. U.S. industry sales of large SUVs have jumped 11 percent in the first half of the year, Ford Motor Co. estimates, compared with increases of 9 percent for midsize and 4 percent for small utilities.