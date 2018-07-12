Missing The Boat? Toyota Says It Doesn't Have An EV In The Pipe Line Because They Don't Sell

Toyota has been at the pinnacle of “electrified” offerings for a number of years.

Of course, this comes in the way of traditional (no-plug) hybrids that InsideEVs doesn’t cover. More recently, the automaker brought forth its Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, which isn’t the company’s first Prius plug-in, but surely its most successful on our shores. Toyota has focused on hydrogen fuel cell cars for a time (and still is to a degree), and set all-electric cars aside. Now, the automaker says it isn’t yet offering a BEV, simply because dealers can’t sell them.

