Missouri Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Musk's New Cybertruck Factory - Will Tesla Take The Bait?

Agent009 submitted on 4/15/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:33 AM

0 user comments | Views : 400 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A small Missouri city is trying to lure Tesla Inc.

with big bucks.

The city of Joplin, near Missouri’s borders with Oklahoma and Kansas, is seeking to tempt the electric-car maker with $1 billion in incentives and savings to build a new factory for its futuristic Cybertruck.

Joplin is offering Tesla a 1,042 acre site at a 50 percent discount, according to a website it’s built to court the company led by billionaire Elon Musk. It’s also coaxing the carmaker with a 100 percent tax abatement for 12 years and various other tax breaks and incentives.



Read Article


Missouri Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Musk's New Cybertruck Factory - Will Tesla Take The Bait?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]