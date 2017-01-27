Mitsubishi ASX 2017 – Time Knows No Forgiveness

Mitsubishi is going through some rough time lately. It is suffering from the same fate as VW with its Dieselgate, with the difference that Japanese are handling it in much more dignified and quieter manner. Since they honorably admitted everything from the beginning, faced with huge penalties and reimbursement, they found their way out in Nissan, which upon purchase became the largest stakeholder in Mitsubishi Motors.



Even before their meddling with fuel efficiency figures, the company was suffering from low sales, and it closed both European and US production, while still being viable due to domestic and Asian sales. We see nothing wrong with the fact that Nissan is going to pull the shoots now and we see it as a chance for Mitsubishi to up its game, and it needs it. In the meantime, its compact crossover is still in the market as a competitive vehicle so let’s see what Mitsubishi ASX 2017 model has to offer.







