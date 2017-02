Mitsubishi Motor Corp. will resurrect the venerable Eclipse name in the new compact crossover it unveils at next month’s Geneva auto show, hoping to marshal memories of the popular sporty coupe that helped build the brand’s reputation for performance. Mitsubishi said Tuesday the new vehicle will be called the Eclipse Cross in nods to the coupe that was sold in the U.S. market and the new crossover utility segment that is all the rage.



