Mitsubishi To Close California HQ And Move To Nashville By The End Of the Year

Mitsubishi Motors North America will move its U.

S. headquarters from Southern California to Franklin, Tenn., by the end of the year, joining the North American arm of alliance partner and controlling shareholder Nissan Motor Co. in the Nashville suburb.

Mitsubishi expects to begin its move from Cypress, Calif., to Franklin in August and to initially be housed in temporary office space as it looks for a permanent location, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The Japanese automaker has been in Southern California since the mid-1980s, first in Fountain Valley and then in nearby Cypress, where it has about 200 workers.



User Comments

80Ho

Smart move to leave that third-world state.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 6/25/2019 1:01:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

