Mitsubishi has big plans in place to revitalize its lineup, starting with the introduction of a brand-new crossover in Geneva.

But in order to keep things fresh-ish until the new sheet metal arrives, the company offers this Limited Edition version of its best-selling Outlander Sport.

The LE slots above the base ES model, and adds things like unique 18-inch wheels, HID headlamps, foglamps, a rear-view camera, black painted door mirrors, and an alloy fuel door. Despite being photographed here on a gray car, Mitsubishi says the Limited Edition enhancements are available with all Outlander Sport colors.

Mitsubishi bringing $21,995 Outlander Sport Limited Edition to Chicago

