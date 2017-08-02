Mitsubishi bringing $21,995 Outlander Sport Limited Edition to Chicago

Mitsubishi has big plans in place to revitalize its lineup, starting with the introduction of a brand-new crossover in Geneva. But in order to keep things fresh-ish until the new sheet metal arrives, the company offers this Limited Edition version of its best-selling Outlander Sport.



The LE slots above the base ES model, and adds things like unique 18-inch wheels, HID headlamps, foglamps, a rear-view camera, black painted door mirrors, and an alloy fuel door. Despite being photographed here on a gray car, Mitsubishi says the Limited Edition enhancements are available with all Outlander Sport colors.



