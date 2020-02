It's a great achievement for a car to be in any way comparable to the vaunted McLaren F1, arguably still the greatest road car ever made some two decades later. That's why it's important that the F1's time recorded around Tsukuba Circuit in Japan was almost equaled by a car from the 21st century, one that cost less than a hundredth what you'd pay for an F1 today and runs on pure electricity. That car? A heavily modified Tesla Model 3.



