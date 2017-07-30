Model 3... $60K when you get it with all the promises, promises!

"Tesla's Roadster, the Model S, and Model X SUV are all luxury vehicles that only a small number of well-heeled consumers can even consider buying.



But those cars were just a means to an end—an end that came Friday evening at Tesla's Fremont, Calif. factory, where CEO Elon Musk handed over the first batch of its mass-market electric vehicle, the Model 3.



"It was never our goal to just make expensive cars," Musk said prior to the splashy handover event. "The whole point of Tesla was to build a great affordable electric car that was better than any gasoline car."



"For buyers who chose to get every upgrade like a premium paint job, 19-inch wheels, and full self-driving capability—which is not yet available, and likely won't be anytime soon—the price tag will be just shy of $60,000.



At that point, a fully loaded Model 3 is no longer in the affordable camp. Instead, it's creeping towards the cost of the base Model S, which starts at $69,500."



