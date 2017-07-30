Model 3... $60K when you get it with all the promises, promises!

BobM submitted on 7/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:31 AM

1 user comments | Views : 510 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: fortune.com

Tag Links: Tesla, EV

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

"Tesla's Roadster, the Model S, and Model X SUV are all luxury vehicles that only a small number of well-heeled consumers can even consider buying.



But those cars were just a means to an end—an end that came Friday evening at Tesla's Fremont, Calif. factory, where CEO Elon Musk handed over the first batch of its mass-market electric vehicle, the Model 3.

"It was never our goal to just make expensive cars," Musk said prior to the splashy handover event. "The whole point of Tesla was to build a great affordable electric car that was better than any gasoline car."

-snip-

"For buyers who chose to get every upgrade like a premium paint job, 19-inch wheels, and full self-driving capability—which is not yet available, and likely won't be anytime soon—the price tag will be just shy of $60,000.

At that point, a fully loaded Model 3 is no longer in the affordable camp. Instead, it's creeping towards the cost of the base Model S, which starts at $69,500."

reality sucks...

Read Article


Model 3... $60K when you get it with all the promises, promises!

About the Author

BobM

BobM (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

Yes, the Tesla Model 3 might be approaching expensive..just like...what else...wait for it...a full-boat vacation to Disney World!

I look at the interior design and the dashboard with only the center screen and I get a distinct flashback to one of my favorite park rides of all time "Test Track Presented by Chevrolet" at Walt Disney Worlds Epcot theme park.

See here in POV ...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZZPo_JUESk

If Tesla slapped some warning stickers on the right and left sides of the center touchscreen, the interior would be a dead ringer for the "Test Track" by Chevy cars. Also - the "Test Track" cars have speakers - is a stereo optional on the Model 3 to keep the cost down? I've not seen any speakers inside of the Model 3 per the photos here.

Its uncanny! Maybe the inspiration for the Model 3 came from Elon's trip to Disney Orlando with his kids?

If the Model 3 is 1/2 as good as Disney's "Test Track" - they will have a success on their hands, for sure! https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/attractions/epcot/test-track/

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/30/2017 11:38:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]