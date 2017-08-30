Model S Owner Crosses 300,000 Mile Mark Saving $60,000 In Fuel Along The Way

There’s no one taking full advantage of Tesla’s unlimited mileage warranty and relatively free Supercharger network like Tesloop, a transport company offering rides exclusively in Tesla vehicles in California.



One of their vehicles, a Model S, has reached 300,000 miles yesterday and they now shared their experience with the electric car.



In order to get the vehicle to 300,000 miles, Tesloop says that it spent a total combined maintenance and fuel costs of $10,492 over two years with a total of 12 days in the shop.





Read Article