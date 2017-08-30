Model S Owner Crosses 300,000 Mile Mark Saving $60,000 In Fuel Along The Way

There’s no one taking full advantage of Tesla’s unlimited mileage warranty and relatively free Supercharger network like Tesloop, a transport company offering rides exclusively in Tesla vehicles in California.



One of their vehicles, a Model S, has reached 300,000 miles yesterday and they now shared their experience with the electric car.

In order to get the vehicle to 300,000 miles, Tesloop says that it spent a total combined maintenance and fuel costs of $10,492 over two years with a total of 12 days in the shop.


Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

TomM

Volvo posted ads about its longevity for years - and we will never really know which is the longest lasting truck - all three have claimed the distinction at one time or another.

I am sure that there is a YUGO(Under their name) somewhere in Europe that has more mileage than this - and even Fiat could probably find one too. You can add in all the rest of the normally unreliable vehicles made around the world. It proves nothing - for every car that you cannot beat to death - there will ALSO be several that did not even make it off the dealer lot before problems set in. And if you are good with a wrench - and willing to actually drive them - I will bet you could even get an old TVR or Triumph(I often wonder where that name came from) to do it too.

