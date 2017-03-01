Model X Owner Refuses To Take Responsibility In Crash - Launches Smear Campaign In Retaliation

Last week, we reported on a Model X owner suing Tesla after he crashed his vehicle through his garage and into his living room.

 Ji Chang Son claims that when pulling into his garage, his Model X accelerated autonomously and caused the crash.

The company claimed that Son, a singer and actor in South Korea, threatened to use his celebrity status in the country to affect the company right when it is about to launch in the market unless Tesla would make a financial payment and admit that the accident was the fault of the vehicle.

The actor didn’t deny that and it looks like he actually followed through with the threat since he has been on a media blitz in Korea since filing the lawsuit in California last Friday.



iamdabest1

normally id believe the guy but here, the name says it all ,Ji Chang Son - we know they cant drive for sh*t !

MDarringer

yikes

