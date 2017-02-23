Modified Fireball 900 Camaro SS runs 9-second quarter mile

There’s something to be said for being first. In this case, the folks at Fireball Performance Cars aren’t just talking about getting to the finish line first. They’re claiming to have the first 2017 Camaro to run a low nine-second pass in the quarter-mile – specifically 9.006 at 149 miles per hour.



The emphasis there is on low nine-second pass, because the company’s standard issue Fireball 900 Camaro already runs mid nine-second passes. That car debuted a few months ago at SEMA, boasting no less than 990 street-legal horsepower thanks to a host of engine upgrades that include higher-flow everything, hardened everything, and of course, a generous supercharger. To gain an extra half-second in the quarter, the Fireball team upped the supercharger even more, installed a kitchen sink, and then did what all power-hungry speed freaks do – they added nitrous. The result? 1,100 hp to the rear wheels in a street-legal Camaro.



