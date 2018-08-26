#MontereyCarWeek: Here IT Is, The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO That Now Is The World's Most EXPENSIVE Car Ever Auctioned

Agent00R submitted on 8/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:09:04 PM

0 user comments | Views : 118 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: money.cnn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold for $48.

4 million at RM Sotheby's annual Monterey collector car sale -- a world record for any car ever sold at auction.

Up until now, a 1962-63 Ferrari GTO, which sold for $38 million at a 2014 Bonhams auction held that distinction. These prices include a 10% "buyer's premium" paid to the auction company.

Every August, the days leading up to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance classic car show in California are filled with events for high-end car collectors. These include auctions at which record prices are often paid for the most desirable cars...



Read Article


#MontereyCarWeek: Here IT Is, The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO That Now Is The World's Most EXPENSIVE Car Ever Auctioned

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]