MontereyCarWeek: Here IT Is, The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO That Now Is The World's Most EXPENSIVE Car Ever Auctioned

A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold for $48. 4 million at RM Sotheby's annual Monterey collector car sale -- a world record for any car ever sold at auction.



Up until now, a 1962-63 Ferrari GTO, which sold for $38 million at a 2014 Bonhams auction held that distinction. These prices include a 10% "buyer's premium" paid to the auction company.



Every August, the days leading up to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance classic car show in California are filled with events for high-end car collectors. These include auctions at which record prices are often paid for the most desirable cars...



