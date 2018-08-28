MontereyCarWeek: Pininfarina PF0 hypercar Teased Ahead Of Official Debut

This is the first official image of Automobili Pininfarina’s new electric hypercar, dubbed the PF0.

The car itself was shown in a private preview at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance show in California over the weekend. We’re told the private viewings concluded in an “overwhelming response” to what the team is attempting to produce.

Explaining this new image of the car’s rear, Automobili Pininfarina’s design director Luca Borgogno said: “As with Pininfarina cars of the past, PF0 has to stand out in an emerging sector.