General Motors (GM) is in high-level negotiations for the sale of its European operations, including the Opel and Vauxhall brands, to the French-based PSA Group, which controls Citroën, DS and Peugeot.

The negotiations, confirmed on Tuesday, centre around plans for PSA to take a majority stake of General Motors’ European subsidiary’s Opel and Vauxhall in a deal that could have significant implications to the European automotive industry.